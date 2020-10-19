Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s LU vs WOL Match at Elland Road: In another exciting Premier League battle of this season, Leeds United will take on Wolverhampton on Monday late night at Elland Road. The Premier League LU vs WOL clash will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST – October 20. Leeds United will be looking to continue their good start to this campaign when they welcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers. LU are eighth in the table with seven points from four matches while Wolves are 13th, having picked up six points from their four games. Bielsa will be without two key players after he was dealt with two major blows last week as both Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper picked up injuries during the international break. Cooper will face a late fitness test on his hamstring injury Premier League live TV broadcast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Wolverhampton will start at 12.30 AM IST – October 20, Tuesday. Also Read - CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 37 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Monday October 19

Venue: Elland Road. Also Read - GCC vs HCCS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Gracia CC vs Hira CC Sabadell T10 Match 24 at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 8.30 PM IST Monday October 19

LU vs WOL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Rui Patricio

Defenders- Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders- Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence

Forwards- Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford (VC), Adama Traore (C)

LU vs WOL Predicted Playing XIs

Leeds United: Illan Mesler, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo Moreno, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison.

Wolverhampton: Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore.

LU vs WOL SQUADS

Leeds United (LU): Kiko Casilla, Illan Meslier, Kamil Miazek, Elia Caprile, William Huffer, Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Ben White, Gaetano Berardi, Robbie Gotts, Barry Douglas, Pascal Struijk, Leif Davis, Bryce Hosannah, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw, Kalvin Phillips, Conor Shaughnessy, Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens, Alfie McCalmont, Ouasim Bouy, Mateusz Bogusz, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Ian Poveda.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LU Dream11 Team/ WOL Dream11 Team/ Leeds United Dream11 Team/ Wolverhampton Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.