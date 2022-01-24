New Delhi: The official IPL team of Lucknow, owned by RPSG Group, named its side Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday ahead of the mega auction. The announcement was made by Sanjiv Goenka on social media on Monday. Interestingly, RPSG’s previous Pune franchise had the same suffix during their two-year stint, which will now carry forward to Lucknow with KL Rahul as skipper.Also Read - IPL 2022: No Brainer When It Comes to KL Rahul, Says Lucknow Mentor Gautam Gambhir

The new IPL teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad had already announced their coaching staff, captains and the three new signings. However, Ahmedabad are yet to unveil their name. Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul Will Emerge As a Phenomenal Leader, Says Sanjiv Goenka

The Lucknow franchise was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crore and Ahmedabad was bought by the Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) for Rs 5635 Crore. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner Expected To Be Top Draws In IPL Mega Auction Next Month

On January 21, the Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

Ahmedabad picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each while shelling out Rs 7 crore for stylish young batter Shubman Gill.