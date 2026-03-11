Home

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Schedule: LSG Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will kick off all their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Schedule (Pictcure Credit: IANS)

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants will be keen to make a strong comeback after a disappointing campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, where they finished seventh in the points table with just six wins from 14 matches.

Ahead of the 2026 season, the franchise has made crucial changes in the squad, including adjustments to the coaching setup. Kane Williamson has joined the team as a strategic advisor, while Carl Crowe has been appointed as the spin bowling coach, as LSG look to rebuild and return to form in the upcoming edition.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 schedule…

TEAM DATE VENUE TIME LSG vs DC April 1 Ekana Stadium 7;30 pm SRH vs LSG April 5 Rajiv Gandhi Int. Stadium 3:30 pm KKR VS LSG April 9 Eden Garden Stadium 7:30 pm LSG vs GT April 12 Eden Garden Stadium 3;30 pm

Lucknow Super Giants, who entered the IPL mini-auction with a purse of Rs 22.95 crore, made several notable additions, headlined by the signing of Josh Inglis for Rs 8.6 crore. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter is expected to add explosive firepower to the middle order, although his limited availability during the season remains a concern.

LSG also secured Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 2 crore at his base price to spearhead the spin attack and contribute valuable runs down the order. The franchise brought in Anrich Nortje for Rs 2 crore to boost the pace attack.

In another significant move star India pacer Mohammed Shami was traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore to provide experience and leadership in the fast-bowling department. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar was traded from Mumbai India for Rs 30 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants full squad for IPL 2026: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naman Tiwari

