Lucknow Super Giants Launches Jersey For Indian Premier League 2023 | Watch Viral Video

Lucknow Super Giants will play their Indian Premier League 2023 opener match against Delhi Capitals the match will be played in Lucknow's home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow and the game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants launched the jersey for the upcoming season of the tournament. The franchise took their Twitter and launched the jersey. The franchise will play its second season of the cash-rich league. The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League will start from March 31. Chennai Super Kings will play an opener clash against defending champions Gujarat Giants.

LSG have completely changed the colour of their kit and will be seen playing the 2023 season of the league in almost a brand new avatar. While the KL Rahul-led franchise wore a greenish-blue colour in 2022, they have gone to a dark blue shade this time around.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also the part of launch event as his photo along with LSG captain KL Rahul is going viral on social media, here is the photo:

Lucknow Super Giants jersey for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/f6ZWar8UFL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 7, 2023

The team hosted a fashion show at the unveiling ceremony, and to top it off, stars of the franchise joined the show as well. Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Undakat, Deepak Hooda, and skipper KL Rahul were present at the unveiling ceremony.

Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

