LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), IPL 2024 Auction: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024 Auction: Get all the latest updates about LSG's squad. They enter the auction with Rs 13.15 crores in purse.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), IPL 2024 Auction: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

New Delhi: Like Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants have managed to retain the core of their squad. The KL Rahul-led side have released just released four players and traded one player – Devdutt Paddikal from Rajasthan Royals in exchange of Avesh Khan. LSG have retained as many as 19 players. Making their IPL debut in 2022, LSG have made it to the playoffs in both seasons till date. Ahead of the auction, LSG have reshuffled their team management, as Justin Langer replaced Andy Flower as coach. They have also let go mentor Gautam Gambhir to KKR. West Indies cricketer Romario Shepherd has also been traded to the Mumbai Indians.

List of players bought by LSG in IPL 2024

LSG’s Retained Players For IPL 2024

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Mayank Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal (traded from RR).

LSG’s Released Players For IPL 2024

Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan (Traded), Romario Shepherd (Traded), Suryansh Shegde.

LSG’s Purse Remaining For IPL 2024

LSG’s Remaining Purse: Rs 13.15 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 6 (Overseas 2)

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

