Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Lucknow Super Giants' list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2024 Trading Window: LSG did manage to make it into the playoff in IPL 2023 but once again fell short in its attempt to get the trophy. LSG have been one of the most dominant sides in the last two editions of the cash-rich league. However, they will be missing their mentor Gautam Gambhir who was joined the KKR camp once again.

LSG have already traded Avesh Khan for Devdutt Padikkal with Rajasthan Royals. This will provide their middle order with great strength. They have also traded Romario Shepherd to the Mumbai Indians camp for 50 Lakhs INR.

Regular captain KL Rahul will be retained by the franchise for IPL 2024 as LSG hinted on ‘X’ formerly known as twitter, here is the tweet:

The Lucknow-based franchise still have 3.55 crores in its purse and would like to add some great names in its squad to fill the remaining pieces.

All 10 IPL franchises have to submit their complete list of released and retained players before the retention deadline which is November 26. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Released players

Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair

Lucknow Super Giants’ Retained players

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Traded players: Devdutt Padikkal (from Rajasthan Royals)

