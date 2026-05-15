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LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton OUT, Arjun Tendulkar may…

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton OUT, Arjun Tendulkar may…

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will have to make some changes in IPL 2026 match vs Lucknow Super Giants as injuries continue to haunt Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side ahead of match at Ekana Stadium on Friday.

LSG all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar at a training session in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: It is a familiar tale for Chennai Super Kings as they look to continue their bid to qualify for the Playoffs of the IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. CSK will continue to miss the services of their former skipper MS Dhoni, who has once again not travelled with the side to Lucknow while England all-rounder Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the entire season due to injury.

CSK have to win at least two out of their last three matches, including the next one against Lucknow Super Giants, if they hope to qualify for the Playoffs stage. In the entire campaign, Dhoni has not played a single match after suffering a calf-strain in the pre-season training camp.

Also Read | LSG vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Overton, meanwhile, is the latest addition to the injury list which includes Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre and Ramakrishna Ghosh. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side have signed up South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as replacement of Overton, who had claimed 14 wickets in IPL 2026, on Thursday.

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“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury. Dian Forrester will join CSK for Rs 75 lakh as a replacement for Overton. Forrester, an all-rounder from South Africa made his debut in March 2026 against New Zealand and has featured in 5 international games, scoring 83 runs,” a BCCI statement read.

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It is unlikely that Forrester will be picked straightaway by CSK for the clash against LSG. The Chennai team will look to replace Overton with Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson or Matt Henry.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s beleaguered LSG team will look to maintain the same playing 11 as the last match. It will be interesting to see whether Arjun Tendulkar, who was traded from Mumbai Indians to LSG for Rs 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026 season, will finally make his IPL debut with the new team now that they are out of race for Playoffs berth.

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The Giant clash resumes in Lucknow! Here’s Prashant and Sridharan Sriram gives us all you need to know before the game! #WhistlePodu #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/EWuqjtFDIb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 15, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan/Digvesh Rathi

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson/Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

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