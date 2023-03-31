Home

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 3: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lucknow 7.30 PM IST April 1, Saturday

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 3: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lucknow 7.30 PM IST April 1, Saturday

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 3: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Prithvi Shaw will be crucial for Deli Capitals. (Image Twitter/DC)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi, Capitals, IPL 2023, Match 3: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lucknow 7.30 PM IST April 1, Saturday

Both teams will like to get their IPL campaign off to a winning start. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, who finished in top four last year, would like to better their performance while Delhi Capitals will be led by David Warner in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant.

You may like to read

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 3: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

TOSS – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals’ second match toss will take place at 7 PM IST on Saturday.

Time – 7.30 PM IST, April 1, Saturday.

Venue: Ekana Stadium

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team

Captain – David Warner

Vice-captain – Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batters – David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player (Krishnappa Gowtham)

DC: Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player (Aman Hakim Khan)

LSG vs DC SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List: KL Rahul (w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.