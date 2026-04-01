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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Match No 5 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch LSG vs DC in India online and on TV channel

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Match No 5 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch LSG vs DC in India online and on TV channel

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 5 LIVE: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants will look to kick off their campaign on a winning note as he takes on his former side Delhi Capitals in match No. 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants team at a training session in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

LSG vs DC IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants will eye a winning start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as they take on neighbours Delhi Capitals in match No. 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. LSG and DC have both flattered to deceive in the last season and will aim to get back into the Playoffs stages this year.

Axar Patel’s DC were on top of the points table for half the season but faltered badly in the second half and finished in 5th place to miss out on a Playoffs berth. The pressure will be on LSG captain Rishabh Pant as well with his massive price tag of Rs 27 crore.

Pant also had a modest season with the bat in IPL 2025 and has fallen out of race for berth in Indian T20I side. LSG have also failed to reached the Playoffs stages in the last couple of seasons after back-to-back appearances under captain KL Rahul.

There will be no love lost between the two sides on the field with Rahul going up against his formed side LSG. The Karnataka and DC wicketkeeper had a bitter fall-out with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka a couple of years back.

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LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, who plays in Delhi Premier League, had an animated clash against Nitish Rana – who had been traded to the Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.2 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

“We had good preparation for few days, we had two practice games and I think the boys are in a good place now. For me, it’s always special because playing in the IPL is a dream. I was with the team last year as well and if I get the opportunity this season, I just want to contribute to the team’s success,” Delhi Capitals Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking about the conditions in Lucknow, Chameera said, “The boundaries here are a bit bigger compared to some other grounds and there is a little more bounce as well. So conditions can be slightly different and around 200 could be a good score on this wicket.”

Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5…

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 will take place on Wednesday, April 1.

Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi/Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

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