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LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 5 Predicted Playing 11: Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Shami IN, 156kmph bowler for Rishabh Pants side, Arjun Tendulkar may…

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 5 Predicted Playing 11: Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Shami IN, 156kmph bowler for Rishabh Pant’s side, Arjun Tendulkar may…

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026: LSG and DC will both feature some new faces this season and they face off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

LSG all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar (left) and Shahbaz Ahmed at a training session in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will look to reboot their side as they begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a clash against his former side Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Both sides will feature some new players in the IPL 2026 – some recovering from injury and other traded or bought.

For LSG, Team India and Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami will be making his debut, after being bought for a price of Rs 10 crore. Shami will be joined by tearaway pacer who has touched speeds in excess of 156kmph – Mayank Yadav – after recovering from chronic back injury which forced him to miss majority of IPL 2025 season.

Captain Rishabh Pant may also look to bat higher, possibly at the No. 3 position which means Nicholas Pooran may have to move down the order. But Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, may have to wait for some more time to make his debut with LSG.

Arjun was traded from Mumbai Indians to LSG for Rs 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026 and would have been hoping for more playing opportunities. But Shami, Mayank Yadav and possibly Anrich Nortje are likely to be their first-choice pacers with controversial Digvesh Rathi leading the spin-bowling attack.

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Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals will also have a new look with prolific Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka set to make his IPL debut as opener alongside KL Rahul as England’s Ben Duckett pulled out at the last moment. DC have bolstered their middle-order with the addition of Nitish Rana, traded from Rajasthan Royals, and addition to South Africa veteran David Miller, bought for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction.

DC will back on the form and experience of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who was bought for Rs 8.4 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction. Baramulla-born Nabi was star performer for J&K, lifting them to historic Ranji Trophy title.

With Australian pacer Mitchell Starc set to miss the opening fixtures for DC, they might replace him with left-arm fast bowler T. Natarajan, who was retained for Rs 10.75 crore in spite of missing majority of IPL 2026 season due to injury.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi/Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

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