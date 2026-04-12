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LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: George Linde to make DEBUT, will Arjun Tendulkar…

LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: George Linde to make DEBUT, will Arjun Tendulkar…

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026: SA all-rounder George Linde signed as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga could turn out for LSG in match no 19 vs GT at Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

LSG all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar bowls at a training session ahead of IPL 2026 match vs GT. (Source: X)

LSG vs GT IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans could both ring in a few changes in their match No. 19 of the IPL 2026 season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. The home side have signed up South African left-arm spinner and all-rounder George Linde as replacement for Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Linde has been signed up for Rs 1 crore as replacement on Friday, a day after LSG’s thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. His addition will help lengthen LSG’s batting order which was looking rather weak with pacer Mohammed Shami coming in at No. 8 in the batting order.

So while Linde will make his IPL debut with LSG, fans will be left wondering when Arjun Tendulkar will be seen for Sanjiv Goenka’s side. Arjun, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was traded from Mumbai Indians to LSG for Rs 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026 season.

While the LSG social media platform have been posting plenty of Arjun Tendulkar’s videos and photos – both bowling and batting – it is still unclear when the Goa all-rounder will be seen in action in IPL 2026. With Shami, Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav all bowling well in tandem, it seems Arjun Tendulkar’s wait for his 6th appearance in IPL is going to stretch longer.

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Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans don’t like to make too many changes to the playing 11 unless absolutely necessary. One forced change could be bringing in Kumar Kushagra for M. Shahrukh Khan, who has been struggling for form in IPL 2026 season.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been used primarily as a batter and came up with a half-century in the last match vs Delhi Capitals last week. GT will like to stick with South African pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, considering his superior record against LSG star batter Nicholas Pooran. Rabada has dismissed Pooran three times in 28 deliveries in IPL while the former West Indies batter has managed to score only 33 runs against him.

Titans in prep mode pic.twitter.com/93nQLdNlTd — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 12, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, George Linde, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan/Kumar Kushagra, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

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