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IPL Match Today, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Match No 19 LIVE: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will aim for a hat-trick of wins as they take on Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

GT captain Shubman Gill with LSG Strategic Advisor Kane Williamson ahead of their IPL 2026 match. (Source: X)

LSG vs GT IPL 2026: The two newest teams of the Indian Premier League – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – will face off in match no. 19 of the IPL 2026 season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Rishabh Pant’s LSG will be on high after back-to-back wins away from home over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders after a loss to start off their season.

Both LSG and GT are coming into this clash on the back of thrilling wins in their last game. Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG looked dead and buried at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before youngster Mukul Choudhary managed to pull off a ‘Houdini Act’ with a brilliant maiden fifty studded with 7 sixes to star in a three-wicket win over KKR.

Shubman Gill’s GT, on the other hand, managed to defend 2 runs off the last two balls against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi earlier this week to post their first win of the season. For the Titans, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the star of the win with three wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs while skipper Gill and Jos Buttler hit form with brilliant half-centuries against the Capitals.

“Players like Rashid don’t need to add new things in their game. When you have been playing for so long, it is not easy. Rashid is a champion bowler,” Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

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“He has performed in every country, every league, all conditions. So your expectations become such that if he has an ordinary season people feel he has not done well. Rashid always gives his 100 percent be it with the ball, bat or on the field,” Dahiya added about Rashid Khan.

GT hold a slight edge in head-to-head contests against LSG with 4 wins as compared to 3 losses to the home team. But Rishabh Pant’s LSG had hammered the former champions in both their matches in IPL 2025 season by six wickets and 33 runs.

He’s just the GOAT pic.twitter.com/idpYM3F1U0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 11, 2026

Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19…

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 will take place on Sunday, April 12.

Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, George Linde, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan/Kumar Kushagra, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

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