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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…

Look at the predicted playing XI for LSG vs KKR clash in IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow. Read the full story to know more.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 predicted playing XI

The second match, on Sunday, April 26, will be played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow. It will be interesting to see which team will bounce back in a critical situation.

Speaking about their performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, both teams disappointed their fans in this year’s IPL edition. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have played seven matches in the tournament, winning one out of them and losing six games. Kolkata Knight Riders hold the last spot in the points table with 3 points. Kolkata Knight Riders played their last match against Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals, where they finally won their first game in the tournament by defeating RR by 4 wickets. Star player and one of the finest finishers of all time, Rinku Singh played a crucial role for KKR by scoring 53 runs off 34 balls, including five fours and two sixes and finishing the match in style for his side. In bowling, mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy also gave a major setback to Rajasthan Royals by taking three important wickets. KKR still have a chance to qualify for IPL 2026 tournaments. But, from this point, they have won every match with a good margin.

Well, let’s talk about their opponents, who didn’t have a good tournament. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played seven matches in the tournament, winning two games out of them. LSG are just above than KKR in the points table. If they faced a defeat against KKR in today’s match, they will be at the bottom of the points table. Let’s discuss their performance in the tournament. LSG played their last match against Rajasthan Royals, where they suffered a defeat by a big margin of 40 runs. LSG showcased a brilliant bowling performance against Rajasthan Royals. But, they failed to deliver the same as in chasing the target and got humiliated by Rajasthan Royals.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match no. 38 Probable playing 11

Let’s see the likely playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

MR Marsh, A Badoni, Rishabh Pant (C), AK Markram, Nicholas Pooran, M Shami, Mohsin Khan, D Singh, Mayank Yadav, P Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, C Green, Rovman Powell, RK Singh, AS Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Also Read: CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Chennai Super Kings continue their dominance or will Gujarat Titans bounce back?

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