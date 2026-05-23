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Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will PBKS make any changes in do-or-die contest?

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will PBKS make any changes in do-or-die contest?

If Punjab drop points tonight, then they will no longer be in contention for the play-offs. Currently at 13 points, the 2014 and 2025 runners-up will get to 15 points with a win against LSG but that still might not be enough for qualification

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium. (Photo credit: IANS)

Rishabh Pant’s bottom-sided Lucknow Super Giants welcome Shryeas Iyer’s struggling Punjab Kings in match number 68 of the on-going 2026 Indian Premier League season. This is a do-or-die match for Punjab, who are currently on a losing streak of 6 matches straight after going unbeaten in their first 7 games.

If Punjab drop points tonight, then they will no longer be in contention for the play-offs. Currently at 13 points, the 2014 and 2025 runners-up will get to 15 points with a win against LSG but that still might not be enough for qualification.

Also Read: IPL 2026 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap after match no 67: RCB to lock horns with GT while SRH await their opponents

Inaugural (2008) winners Rajasthan Royals can spoil every other team’s chances if they are able to beat the Mumbai Indians in their final league outing tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. RR is the only team that can breach the 16-point mark and that will leave Punjab in a spot of bother.

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The North Indian outfit is desperate to put an end to their losing streak but their opponents Lucknow are as wounded as them. Rishabh Pant’s side were one of the first teams to get eliminated from IPL 2026 along with 5-time champions Mumbai Indians.

The only reason why Punjab should be vary of Lucknow is that the latter team has got nothing to lose and that’s what makes them extremely dangerous. PBKS’ fate lies on how LSG performs against them tonight at the Ekana Stadium.

While Lucknow are coming on the back of a heavy 55-run defeat against Rajasthan, Punjab lost to table toppers Bengaluru by 23 runs in their previous outing. This fixture is more than just a dead rubber as the result will have plenty of implications in the points table.

Also Read: ‘Bemisal Bihar’, Vedanta Chairman and Billionaire Anil Agarwal demands the creation of a new IPL franchise like Chennai and Kolkata

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 Predicted XI

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

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