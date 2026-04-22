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LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Yadav IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Arjun Tendulkar may…

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Yadav IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Arjun Tendulkar may…

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's LSG will look to ring in a few changes to step out of a rut in their clash against RR at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant (left) at a training session at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Home team Lucknow Super Giants have plenty of concerns mid-way through the season as they get ready to face Rajasthan Royals in match no. 32 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant’s LSG are currently near the bottom of the table in 9th place after succumbing to three successive losses so far.

One of their major concerns is the form of former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who was retained for Rs 21 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. Pooran has managed to score 51 runs in 6 matches so far with a top-score of only 19. LSG may consider bringing in South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke in place of Pooran to prop up their faltering middle order.

“I don’t think you worry to much when a guy’s a world-beater like Nicholas Pooran, as he has proved over a long period of time. People sometimes forget they are humans and are allowed to have a couple of bad weeks. When he gets it right, he certainly wins games for our team. He’s just one knock away, and when the knock comes ultimately, it makes a big impact on the game,” LSG batter Aiden Markram said about the form of Pooran ahead of match against RR.

The hosts may also look to bring in young tearaway Mayank Yadav, who is fit and raring to go. Mayank, who was retained for Rs 11 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, missed most of last season due to back injury.

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“The last I heard is he’s fit and firing. A fit and firing Mayank Yadav adds great selection headaches to any team that he’s in he’s an X-factor bowler,” Markram said about Mayank Yadav.

If LSG consider bringing in Mayank Yadav, it could be at the expense of Avesh Khan, who has struggled to pick up wickets consistently. It will be interesting to see if all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar will finally make his LSG debut after being traded from Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026.

For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR, they may also like to bring back experienced pacer Sandeep Sharma, who is now fit and ready to replace medium pacer Brijesh Sharma.

Behind the scenes before the scenes pic.twitter.com/tvY4gcm2jO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan/Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma

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