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LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer OUT, Arjun Tendulkar may finally…

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer OUT, Arjun Tendulkar may finally…

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026: Beleaguered Lucknow Super Giants may ring in some big changes as they eye win over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ekana Stadium on Thursday.

LSG cricketers Arjun Tendulkar (left) and Aiden Markram seen at a training session at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will have nothing to lose then when go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 50 of the IPL 2026 season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Sanjiv Goenka-owned LSG team are currently at the bottom of the Points Table this season with only 4 points and 2 wins to show for.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant, retained for Rs 27 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s side, has been a massive disappointment with only 204 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 128.3 with only 1 fifty so far. The other big player for LSG – Nicholas Pooran who was retained for Rs 21 crore – may have scored his first fifty of the season in the last match vs Mumbai Indians but has managed only 145 runs in 9 games with a shocking strike-rate of 118.85.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 50: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

It is high time that LSG ring in some changes with the likes of Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi and M Siddharth proving to be major disappointments. It will be interesting to see if Arjun Tendulkar finally makes his LSG debut after being traded from Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

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Leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi was left out of the last game against MI and could warm the bench once again after a lackluster season in which he has only managed to claim 3 wickets in 6 matches so far.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 49: Kavya Maran’s SRH rise to top, Heinrich Klaasen goes past Abhishek Sharma

RCB, on the other hand, will continue to miss the services of opener Phil Salt, who is nursing an injured finger. Salt has returned home to England to spend time with his family as he hopes for quick recovery from finger injury.

Salt’s replacement Jacob Bethell has had a modest time in the IPL 2026 season so far. The England all-rounder has only managed to score 39 runs in 3 matches so far.

“We don’t fiddle too much with our combinations. We have Krunal Pandya who’s been doing very well for us, Suyash Sharma is another option and then we have four pacers. We’re happy with the way our squad is right now, and we’ll try to adapt to what we see tomorrow,” RCB assistant coach Malolan Rangarajan said in the pre-match press conference.

The one area of concern for the champions will be form of RCB vice-captain Jitesh Sharma, who has only scored 63 runs in 9 matches. “Jitesh is a very sorted individual. He knows it’s not by chance that he’s played for the country and been part of IPL squads for so long. He played an integral part for us last year as well,” Malolan said.

RCB all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer got a couple of outings in IPL 2026 but only managed to score 41 runs and could be replaced by Rasikh Salam for Thursday’s match.

, , ’ One game at a time, react better in pressure moments, and more on how we’re going to approach the tournament going forward as the battle to the top starts heating up, on… pic.twitter.com/7Xjz7pH8jb — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 7, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth/Arjun Tendulkar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

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