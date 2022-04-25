LSG vs MI, IPL 2022: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner, Krunal Pandya, for giving Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Kieron Pollard a bizarre send-off during Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Pollard, who had little choice other than to go after Pandya in the last over, mistimed his lofted shot and was caught at long-on.Also Read - KGF 2 Creates History After Second Weekend, Beats 2.0 Worldwide And Sets Benchmark at Kerala Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report

As soon as the catch was completed by Deepak Hooda, Pandya jumped on Pollard’s back and planted a kiss on his head. The West Indian, however, did not react and walked off the field after getting dismissed visibly upset for failing to take his side home. MI suffered their eighth straight loss as LSG successfully defended a competitive score of 168. Also Read - Kids At Risk: WHO Warns of Acute Hepatitis Affecting Liver. CDC Asks Docs To Report Cases

Reacting to that incident, Gavaskar said that such things should happen once the game gets over and Pandya was lucky that Pollard didn’t react to his send-off. Also Read - Why Some EV Makers Are Recalling Their Electric Scooters? Explained

WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF KRUNAL PANDYA PLANTING A KISS ON KIERON POLLARD’S HEAD:

“No. No. He is not going to like it. However, good friends you are. That has to happen when the game gets over. Lucky that Pollard didn’t do anything,” said Gavaskar during commentary on Star Sports.

“I was so thankful that I got his (Pollard) wicket otherwise he would have eaten my brain throughout my life because he got me out and now that it’s 1-1 at least he will speak less,” Pandya said after the match got over.

Pollard scored 19 off 20 balls in the run-chase as MI failed to get over the line, ending their innings at 132 for 8 in 20 overs. LSG won the match by 36 runs and has now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table, with 5 wins and 3 losses.