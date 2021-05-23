Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez was in tears after helping Atletico Madrid to win the 2020/21 La Liga title on Saturday. Suarez with a sublime strike in the 67th minute of the game sealed the game for Atletico against Real Vallodolid as they won the league title after seven years. Also Read - Luis Suarez Powers Atletico Madrid to La Liga Title With 2-1 Win Over Real Valladolid

Suarez, who was bought by Atletico ahead of the season, netted a total of 21 goals in the title-winning La Liga campaign.

La Liga took to Twitter to share the video of Suarez's emotional moment after winning the league title.

“Tears of joy for @LuisSuarez9! His 21 goals helped earn the #LaLigaSantander title for @atletienglish,” La Liga captioned the video.

Tears of joy for @LuisSuarez9! His 21 goals helped earn the #LaLigaSantander title for @atletienglish… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X2WVDvlQqz — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 22, 2021



On the final day of the La Liga season, Atletico beat Valladolid 2-1 while the Los Blancos also registered the win the same scoreline over Villarreal but they failed to defend their title.

Earlier, in the first half of the match, Valladolid played dominant football but Simeone’s tactics worked for Atletico in the second half. Correa ran through Valladolid defence to score the crucial goal under Jordi Matip hands in the 57th minute. While Suarez sealed the deal 10 minutes later after a wrong pass from Vallodolid’s midfielder Sergio Guardiola.

Suarez had a phenomenal run with Atletico in his first season after Barcelona sold him for a €6 million, which shocked the whole football world.

After the title win, Suarez took a dig at his former club Barcelona for underestimating him and thanked Atletico Madrid for giving him the opportunity to prove himself.

“Barcelona didn’t value me… they underestimated me and Atletico opened their doors to give me an opportunity. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me”.