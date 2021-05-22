Atletico Madrid clinched their 11th La Liga title with a fighting victory over Real Valladolid in the final match of the season. In one of the tightest title race in La Liga history, Atletico managed to get the better of their neighbours Real Madrid with a 2-point lead on the table. It is Atletico Madrid’s first La Liga title in seven years after the 2013/14 season. Also Read - Barcelona vs Eibar Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch Barca vs EIB Live Stream Football Match Online on Facebook App, JIO TV; TV Telecast in India

On the final day of the La Liga season, Atletico beat Valladolid 2-1 while the Los Blancos beat Villarreal 2-1 but they failed to defend their title. Also Read - EIB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain - Eibar vs Barcelona, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Ipurua Municipal Stadium 9:30 PM IST May 22 Saturday

For Atletico, Angel Correa levelled the scoreline with a stunning goal in the 57th minute after Valladolid took an early lead with Oscar Plano’s strike in the 18th minute. In the end, it was Luis Suarez astonishing strike in the 67th minute which turned out to be the title winner for Atletico. Also Read - Barcelona All Set to be Sergio Aguero's New Destination After City Exit



Suarez, who joined Atletico ahead of this season from Catalan Giants Barcelona, redeemed himself under Diego Simeone and netted 21 goals in the 20/21 La Liga campaign.

Earlier, in the first half of the match, Valladolid played dominant football but Simeone’s tactics worked for Atletico in the second half. Correa ran through Valladolid defence to score the crucial goal under Jordi Matip hands. While Suarez sealed the deal 10 minutes later after a wrong pass from Vallodolid’s midfielder Sergio Guardiola.

With the defeat, Real Vallodolid are now relegated from the La Liga alongside Eibar and Huesca.

Meanwhile, Yeremi Pino’s strike in the first half helped Villarreal took an early lead against Real Madrid, Pino netted the goal in the 20th minute of the game and after that Madrid continued to create chances but failed to convert. Seasoned striker Karim Benzema managed to strike the goal in the 55th minute but it was disallowed by the VAR. However, the Frenchman scored an astonishing goal in the 87th minute, while Luka Modric netted in the injury time but it was not enough for Real Madrid to defend the La Liga title.