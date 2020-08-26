Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez – who is also on the verge of terminating his contract with the Spanish club – reacted after Lionel Messi decided to leave Camp Nou after the humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. Suarez has agreed with his skipper’s call Messi. He reacted to former Barca player Carlos Puyol’s tweet. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer: Barcelona Star Has Already Contacted Man City's Pep Guardiola

An official statement regarding the same is yet to be released by Barcelona, but reports suggest Messi’s legal team has already faxed a letter to the management of the club.

“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million).”

The decision has broken a lot of hearts as Messi fans gathered outside the Camp Nou stadium once the news became public.

Reports also suggest that Man City is where Messi is inclined to go and join Pep Guardiola, with whom he has already had a word according to Spanish outlet Radio Catalunya.

Messi and Guardiola were together from 2008-2012 in Barcelona where the duo enjoyed a lot of success. They won two Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles in a period and Messi had also become the best footballer in the world then.

Another report on the Spanish website SPORT suggests that Manchester United and PSG have already pushed to look to sign the 33-year-old.

Messi’s contract with the club ends next summer and the club in all probability is going to fight a legal battle.