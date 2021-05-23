“The crazy thing is that they sold Suarez for free to a club that is competing for the same titles as us…” these were Lionel Messi words when Barcelona sold Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid. Also Read - Luis Suarez Couldn't Control 'Tears of Joy' After Guiding Atletico Madrid to Their 11th La Liga Title | Watch

Messi was right to highlight the fact that Barcelona made a huge mistake to send a prolific striker like Suarez to a club that is competing in the same league and has the capability to win it. Suarez powered Atletico Madrid to their first LaLiga title in seven years on Saturday after he was sold to them for about $7 million. It was another disastrous business from then Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to sell the Uruguayan legend for such a small amount to a league rival after he has scored 21 goals in 2019-20 in Blaugrana colours. Also Read - Luis Suarez Powers Atletico Madrid to La Liga Title With 2-1 Win Over Real Valladolid

Suarez was 33 when Barcelona decided to part ways with him for the Uruguayan getting too old for them. However, after selling him, they failed to get a replacement for them which further put a big question mark over the decision. The El Pistloro was the Number 9 for Barcelona who shared great success with Messi in front of the goals and the Catalan giants decided to give the prestigious number Martin Brathwaite after his departure. Also Read - Barcelona All Set to be Sergio Aguero's New Destination After City Exit

After getting rejected, underestimated and scapegoated at Barcelona, Suarez joined Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the quest to prove himself that he is still hungry to score goals. And what a first season he had with Atletico – An Absoultue Clutch. Suarez smashed 21 goals in the 2020-21 La Liga campaign and netted the final goal for Atletico which guide them to the league title on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid.



“Barcelona didn’t value me… they underestimated me and Atletico opened their doors to give me an opportunity. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me,” these were Suarez words after registering the title win with Atletico Madrid.

Suarez proved his critics wrong this season and Simeone was the in-charge of his redemption. The Argentine manager backed the Uruguayan striker over club veteran Diego Costa.

The 34-year-old didn’t waste much time adapting to Atletico’s gameplay as he has the advantage of playing in La Liga for so many years. With four La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy, Suarez already had a winners mentality when he joined forces with Simeone.

Out of his 21 league goals this season, Suarez managed to earn 35 points for Atletico with his 17 strikes. He netted the brace four times in the campaign and proved what Barcelona missed. In the last two games of Atletico’s title-winning campaign, Suarez was the one who inspired them to victories with goals in the clutch moments. Against Osasuna, he netted the goal in the 88th minute to led them to a 2-1 win after trailing in the game for most of the time. While in the final game of the season against Real Valladolid, Suarez’s 67th-minute left-footed strike was the title decider.