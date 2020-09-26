Lionel Messi on Friday shocked one and all when he bid ex-teammate Luis Suarez farewell in an explosive way claiming that Barcelona could have handled the Uruguayan in a better way. Messi – who recently made a dramatic U-turn to stay back at Camp Nou after seemingly looking to move elsewhere – revealed that Suarez was fired in his Instagram post. Also Read - Football Transfer: Luis Suarez Leaves Barcelona For Atletico Madrid

Suarez – who has left the club – has signed a two-year contract with Atletico Madrid took to Instagram and responded to Messi and thanked him for his concern. Suarez also asked Messi to continue enjoying the game.

"Thank you, friend, for your words, but thank you for being the way you are, for what you were from the first day with me and my family," he wrote.

“I will always be grateful to Messi the human – funny and sentimental – because everyone knows the player.

“Do not forget what I told you: ‘Continue enjoying yourself and demonstrating that you’re number one’, and don’t let two, three or four tarnish the giant that you are for the club and for the world of football.

“I love you very much, my friend, and we are going to miss you five.”

MESSI HAD SAID

“Today I went into the dressing room and the awful truth hit me,” Messi posted on Instagram, before renewing his criticism of club management.

“You deserved to be sent off as what you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club,” Messi wrote. “And not to be fired in the way they did it.”

“The truth is that at this point nothing surprises me anymore.”