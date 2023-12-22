Home

Luis Suarez Reunites With Former Barcelona Teammate Lionel Messi At Inter Miami

Uruguayan international Luis Suarez joined MLS club Inter Miami from Brazilian club Gremio where he scored 26 goals and led them to two titles this year.

New Delhi: Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez reunites with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday. The former Liverpool striker signed the contract for the 2024 season. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who were teammates with Suarez at Barcelona are also in the club presently. Suarez joined Inter Miami from Brazilian side Gremio after scoring 26 goals and providing 17 and leading them to two titles this year.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality,” Suarez said in a statement.

