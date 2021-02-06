Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are good friends and there is no secret to that. After Messi’s alleged contract leak created a buzz last week, Suarez has finally broken his silence on the issue. Suarez revealed that he was surprised as he does not understand how people have so much evil in them. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Special Message on Birthday as Juventus Star Turns 36 - Cannot Promise 20 Goals in 2021

"I was surprised," Suarez said of the leak as quoted by Football Espana. "I don't see any sense or reason [in it], and I don't understand how people have so much evil in them to do something so private and personal. No player is above any club, but Leo has given to Barcelona what no player has ever given to another club."

Suarez also revealed that he has not yet spoken to the Barcelona skipper on this matter and hinted that he may not discuss it with him as it is a sensitive issue.

“No, not at all. There are four or five people who know that. We didn’t talk about it, I haven’t asked him anything. These are sensitive issues and I prefer to avoid it as he avoided situations of mine when I have had a bad time,” he said.

Till last season, Suarez and Messi were teammates before the Uruguyan was released by the Barca club. Now, Suarez is a part of the Atletico Madrid side.

Barcelona is currently placed at the second spot in the LaLiga points table behind Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Messi has had a change of heart and has decided to stay back at Camp Nou for the upcoming season as he has started to believe in the club again and knows well that going to another club does not guarantee him a Champions League title.