Talismanic midfielder Luka Modric has signed a one-year extension to his contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2022, the club confirmed on their official website on Tuesday. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Left Out of Spain Euro 2020 Squad; Aymeric Laporte Gets Chance

The contract means the 35-year-old Croatian will complete 10 years at the club he joined from Tottenham in 2012 and for whom he has scored 28 goals in 391 appearances, Xinhua reports. Also Read - PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe Drops Major Hint on His Future

Despite his age, Modric was again a key player for Real Madrid in the season that has just come to an end, scoring six goals (his season-best) and giving four assists in 48 appearances. Also Read - Luis Suarez Couldn't Control 'Tears of Joy' After Guiding Atletico Madrid to Their 11th La Liga Title | Watch

Modric stated that it was a dream for him to join the iconic club and he recalled how difficult it was to get into the team. The midfielder from Croatia is known for his accurate passes and assists.

🌟 WHAT. A. PLAYER!

📍 391 matches

⚽ 28 goals

💫 4x @ChampionsLeague

🗺️ 4x Club World Cup

🌍 3x European Super Cup

🏆 2x @LaLigaEN

🇪🇸 3x Spanish Super Cup

👑 1x Copa del Rey

🔝 1x Ballon d'Or

🎩 The Best FIFA Player of the Year Award@lukamodric10 | #Modrić2022 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/HKW6Abes3B — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 25, 2021

“It was a dream for me to join Real Madrid. I always remember how hard it was to get here and I wanted to succeed no matter what,” said Modric on Real Madrid TV.

“I am very proud to sign a new contract; it means I am going to be here for 10 years, which is something I never expected when I arrived here because it is very demanding here. Everyone wants to play here and I am going to have been here for 10 years,” added the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid finished the LA Liga at second place after 25 wins from 38 matches with a total of 84 points. Atletico Madrid were crowned as champions after they won 26 matches and had 86 points under their belt.

On the other hand, Madrid’s journey in the UEFA Champions League was ended by Chelsea as the Spanish giants lost the second leg by 2-0 (aggregate 3-1). Thus, Madrid will aim to bounce back stronger in the next season.

With ANI Inputs.