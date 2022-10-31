Perth: Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as South Africa edged India in a T20 World Cup game on Sunday at the Optus stadium in Perth. Brought on as the first change bowler, Ngidi picked up four big wickets for 29 runs to dent India’s momentum. Following his good run with the ball, he also was awarded the man of the match. During the post-match conference, Ngidi admitted that Virat Kohli’s wicket was special.Also Read - PAK Pacer Shoaib Akhtar's BIG Remark Following IND's Loss vs SA

“The wicket of Virat Kohli is special for me, it could have gone anywhere but luckily it went my side,” Ngidi said. Also Read - Adelaide Weather Forecast, Ind vs Ban, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

“It was pretty nerve wrecking when games get down that close, as a bowler you can’t do much and just have to believe in the boys. This is one of my biggest dreams, to get something like this (award) at the World Cup and help the country win a game, will cherish it for a long time,” he added. Also Read - Shahid Afridi Replies To Amit Mishra's 'This Too Shall Pass' Tweet

On a typically pacy and bouncy Perth pitch, South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi’s 4/29, called the shots early on. They used speed and short balls to excellent effect to reduce India to 49/5 in 8.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav stood up to make a counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls and shared a stand of 52 for the sixth wicket with Dinesh Karthik, who contributed with only six runs in the partnership, as India made a decent 133/9 in 20 overs, which South Africa chased down with two balls to spare.

India now takes on Bangladesh in their next game.