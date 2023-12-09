Home

Lungi Ngidi Out of India T20I Series; Beuran Hendricks Named Replacement

Lungi Ngidi in action for South Africa. (Image: Twitter X)

Durban, Dec 8: South Africa’s right-arm fast-bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match men’s T20I series against India due to a left lateral ankle sprain. Cricket South Africa (CSA) added that left-arm fast-bowler Beuran Hendricks has been named as his replacement.

The CSA said in its statement that Ngidi, 27, has been released from the squad due to the injury and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation with the Momentum Multiply Titans under the supervision of the Proteas medical team.

Ngidi was initially expected to play in the round of four-day matches from December 14 – 17 after featuring in two T20Is in preparation for the two-match Test series against India starting from December 26 in Centurion, but he will instead be further assessed by the medical team on his progress.

Hendricks, 33, last played for South Africa in T20Is in 2021. He has played 19 T20I matches and picked up 25 wickets. South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram, will play three matches against India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, on December 10, 12 and 14, in Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg respectively.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

