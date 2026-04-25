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Lungi Ngidi SUFFERS scary injury, ambulance rushes onto field during DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

Lungi Ngidi SUFFERS scary injury, ambulance rushes onto field during DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

Lungi Ngidi suffered a scary on-field injury during DC vs PBKS in IPL 2026, forcing an ambulance onto the ground as play was halted for over 15 minutes amid tense scenes.

Lungi Ngidi suffers scary injury during IPL 2026 match between DC and PBKS (Source: IANS)

In IPL 2026 Match No. 35 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), star South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a scary injury during the second innings. The incident occurred in the third over of PBKS 265-run chase. Lungi Ngidi attempted a catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel’s delivery. Backtracking and stretching to reach the ball, Ngidi lost his balance and landed awkwardly, with his head hitting the ground.

The attempt fell short as he failed to get a touch on the ball. The stadium fell silent as players and support staff looked on with concern. Medical teams rushed in immediately, and an ambulance was brought onto the field as the physio and team doctor attended to him.

However, Ngidi showed signs of response while receiving treatment, but the seriousness of the moment led to a halt in play for over 15 minutes.

Dushmantha Chameera replaced Lungi Ngidi as a substitute fielder

Several players and support staff rushed out to check on Lungi Ngidi during the stop, including fellow South Africans Tristan Stubbs and David Miller. Ricky Ponting, head coach of Punjab Kings, and Hemang Badani, head coach of Delhi Capitals, were also seen closely monitoring the situation.

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Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera replaced Lungi Ngidi as a substitute fielder. The South African pacer has been a key figure for Delhi this season, currently leading their bowling charts with seven wickets from six matches.

Ngidi is in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon

However, Delhi Capitals provided a major update on Ngidi and confirmed that he was in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon. The South African pacer was taken to hospital after reporting headache and neck pain following the fall.

Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. https://t.co/fWScEMU4Oy — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2026

Across his IPL career, Ngidi has played 23 matches for teams like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals, picking up 36 wickets at an economy rate of 8.57. He was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore at the IPL mini-auction.

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