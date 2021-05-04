LUT vs ROT Dream11 Tips And Prediction English Championship

Luton Town vs Rotherham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction English Championship 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LUT vs ROT Match at Kenilworth Road: In another thrilling battle of English Championship, Luton Town will take on Rotherham United at the Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening, May 4. The English Championship LUT vs ROT match will kick-start at 11:45 PM IST. Luton Town are likely to field their same XI for the clash on Tuesday, despite a draw last time out. Tom Lockyer and Eunan O'Kane remain ruled out with injuries, while George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua are in contention to push for a spot in the team. The hosts are 12th in the Championship are safe from relegation and will hope to scale down a top ten finish in what will be one of the finest recent seasons at the club. On the other hand, Rotherham United are battling for survival in the Championship and three points on Tuesday will go a long way in securing their future in the division. Paul Warne's men need to win at least one of their remaining two games as they hope to hope to catch up with Derby Count, who are three points ahead having played a game more. English Championship live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of English Championship will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The English Championship match between Luton Town and Rotherham United will start at 11:45 PM IST – May 4.

Venue: Kenilworth Road.

LUT vs ROT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Blackman

Defenders: Olosunde, Naismith, Bradley

Midfielders: Mpanzu, Cornick, Barlaser, Dewsbury-Hall

Forwards: Collins (C), Ladapo (VC), Smith

LUT vs ROT Predicted Playing XIs

Luton Town: Sluga; Bree, Pearson, Bradley, Naismith; Mpanzu, Rea; Cornick, Dewsbury-Hall, Adebayo; Collins.

Rotherham United: Blackman; Ihiekwe, Wood, Harding; Olosunde, Barlaser, MacDonald, Wing, Giles; Ladapo, Smith.

LUT vs ROT – Recent Form

Luton Town: D W D W W

Rotherham United: D L L L L

Luton Town (LUT) – Key Players

James Collins

Kiernan Dewbury-Hall

Elijah Adebayo

Rotherham United (ROT) – Key Players

Michael Smith

Matt Crooks

Jamie Lindsay

LUT vs ROT SQUADS

Luton Town (LUT): Simon Sluga, James Shea, Harry Isted, Sonny Bradley, Matthew Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Martin Cranie, Corey Panter, Brendan Galloway, Daniel Potts, Rhys Norrington-Davies, James Bree, Peter Kioso, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Glen Rea, Ryan Tunnicliffe, George Moncur, Luke Berry, Eunan O’Kane, Jake Peck, Andrew Shinnie, Kazenga LuaLua, Harry Cornick, Jordan Clarke, James Collins, Elliot Lee, Danny Hylton, Joshua Neufville.

Rotherham United (ROT): Viktor Johansson, Shaun MacDonald, Jamal Blackman, Josh Vickers, Joe Mattock, Richard Wood, Clark Robertson, Trevor Clarke, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Matthew Olosunde, Jake Hull, Lewis Wing, Ben Wiles, Jamie Lindsay, Kieran Sadlier, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Ryan John Giles, Jacob Gratton, George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo, Chiedozie Ogbene, Michael Smith, Florian Jozefzoon.

