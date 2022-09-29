LUX vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Luxembourg vs Belgium, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 5 PM IST September 29, Thursday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LUX vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, LUX vs BEL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LUX vs BEL Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Luxembourg vs Belgium, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between LUX and BEL will take place at 4.30 PM IST

Time – September 29, 5PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Team

Ali Raza, Timothy Barker, Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Thomas Martin(C), Shagharai Sefat , Shiv Karan, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Waqas Raja-I(VC), Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai

LUX vs BEL Probable Playing XI

Luxembourg: Timothy Barker, William Cope, Shiv Karan Gill, Vikram Vijh©, Oscar Whiteman, Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu(wk), Marcus Cope, Mohit Dixit, Pankaj Malav, Amit Dhingra

Belgium: Muhammad Sulaiman, Omid Malik Khel, Ali Raza©(wk), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Reyhan Faiz, Zaki Shah, Waqas Raja, Sajad Ahmadzai