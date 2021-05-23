LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Predictions Central Europe Cup T20

Luxembourg vs Austria Dream11 Team Prediction Central Europe Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LUX vs AUT at Vinor Cricket Ground: In the 5th T20I of Central Europe Cup T20 tournament, Austria will take on Luxembourg at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Central Europe Cup T20 LUX vs AUT match will start at 1:30 PM IST – May 23. Luxembourg got off the mark in the tournament with a six-wicket win over the Czechs in their third match of the tournament. They lost both of their matches in the Central Europe Cup T20 on the first day, with the Czech Republic and Austria registering comfortable wins over them. On the other hand, Austria have been in solid form in the Central Europe Cup T20. They have played two games so far, winning both. Here is the Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, LUX vs AUT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LUX vs AUT Probable XIs Central Europe Cup T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Luxembourg vs Austria, Fantasy Playing Tips – Central Europe Cup T20.

TOSS: The Central Europe Cup T20 toss between Austria and Luxembourg will take place at 1 PM IST – May 23.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

LUX vs AUT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Joost Mees

Batsmen – Timothy Barker (VC), Navin Wijesekera, Mark Simpson Parker, Mirza Ahsan

All-rounders – Vikram Vijh (C), Bilal Zalmai, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige

Bowlers – Atif Kamal Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Aqib Iqbal

LUX vs AUT Probable Playing XIs

Luxembourg: Timothy Barker, Girish Venkateshwaran, Joost Mees (C/wk), Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Aanand Pandey, Roshan Vishwanath, Shameek Vats, Pankaj Malav, Atif Kamal Khan.

Austria: Bilal Zalmai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Kunal Joshi, Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Sahed Zadran, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Rayhaan Ahamed (wk), Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Aqib Iqbal.

LUX vs AUT Squads

Luxembourg: Joost Mees (C), James Barker, Timothy Barker, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Ankush Nanda, Aanand Pandey, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran, Vikram Vijh, Roshan Vishwanath, Tony Whiteman.

Austria: Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Jaweed Sadran, Navin Wijesekera, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Aman Habibullah, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Sahel Zadran (wk).

