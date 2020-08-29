LUX vs BEL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Luxembourg vs Belgium, 3rd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s LUX vs BEL at Pierre Werner Cricket Ground: In the third T20I of the ongoing series, hosts Luxembourg will take on Belgium at 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Predictions, Luxembourg T20 Tri-Series: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Czech Republic vs Luxembourg, 2nd Match at Pierre Werner Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST Saturday August 29

Luxembourg is playing host to an international tournament for the first time in their history. A tri-national T20I series is being played between August 28 and August 30th at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange also featuring Czech Republic and Belgium apart from the hosts. This thus makes Luxembourg the 41st cricket nation to host men’s T20I cricket. Also Read - SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyaan CC, 20th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 5:30 PM IST Saturday August 29

Luxembourg captain Joost Mees hopes to take advantage of the tournament to help them prepare for stronger opponents. “This is an important event for our players, as we build towards the world cup qualifying tournament which we hope can be held next year. We hope that home advantage can really help us against the strong opponents,” Mees was quoted as saying by the ICC. Also Read - NCT vs SLL Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 19th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 3:30 PM IST Saturday August 29

“Our thanks go to the Ministry of Sport, Walferdange commune and the ICC for working with us to allow this ground-breaking tournament to go ahead. This will enable our players to maintain their performance levels as we build for the future,” said Luxembourg Cricket Federation chairman Steve Evans.

All matches are being played at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange.

You can check the LUX vs BEL, 3rd Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Luxembourg and Belgium will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Pierre Werner Cricket Ground



LUX vs BEL My Dream11 Team

Vikram Vijh (captain), Shahreyar Butt (vice-captain), James Baker, Joost Mees, Marcus Cope, Khalid Ahmadi, Mamoon Latif, Girish Venkatesawaran, Wahidullah Usmani, Muhammad Muneeb, Ankush Nanda

LUX vs BEL Squads

Luxembourg: Saransh Kulshretha, James Baker, William Cope, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Reinhardt Heyns, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran, Scott Browne, Joost Mees, Vikram Vijh, Tony Whiteman, Advyth Manepalli, Marcus Cope

Belgium: Saber Zakhil, Syed Mussayab, Mamoon Latif, Shahreyar Butt, Gurnam Singh, Ashiqullah Said, Nemish Mehta, Sherul Mehta, Murid Ekrami, Raja Saqlain-Ali, Muhammad Muneeb, Wahidullah Usmani, Sazzad Hosen, Khalid Ahmadi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LUX Dream11 Team/ BEL Dream11 Team/ Luxembourg Dream11 Team/ Belgium Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more