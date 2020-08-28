Dream11 Team Predictions

LUX vs CZR Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Luxembourg vs Czech Republic at Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange 7:30 PM IST Friday, August 28:

Luxembourg will lock horns against the Czech Republic at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange on Friday. This will be the opener of the Luxembourg T20I tri-series. The series will be played between Belgium, Czech Republic, and Luxembourg. It is a three-day tournament and the matches will be played between August 28-30. All the matches will be played at the closed doors of Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferadange.

Toss: The toss between Luxembourg vs Czech Republic will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange

Deeam11 Tips & Tricks

Sumit Pokhriyal(captain), Edward Knowles(vice-captain), James Barker, Hilal Ahmad, Joost Mees, Sabawoon Davizi, Shameek Vats, Vikram Vijh, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Ankush Nanda

Likely XI

Luxembourg: Girish Venkateshswaran, Advyth Manepalli, Vikram Vijh, Tony Whiteman, Joost Mees, Mohit Dixit, James Barker, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Williams Cope

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Hilal Ahmad, Kushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed

SQUADS

Luxembourg: Joost Mees (C), James Barker, Scott Browne, Marcus Cope, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Reinhardt Heyns, Saransh Kulshretha, Pankaj Malav, Advyth Manepalli, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Vikram Vijh, Tony Whiteman

Czech Republic: Edward Knowles (C), Hilal Ahmad (wk), Naveed Ahmed, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Abul Farhad, Shripal Gajjar, Kyle Gilham, Honey Gori, Siddarth Goud, Kushalkumar Mendon, Sumit Pokhriyal, Surya Rengarajan, Sudesh Wickramasekara

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LUX Dream11 Team/ CZR Dream11 Team/ Luxembourg Dream11 Team/ Czech Republic Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more