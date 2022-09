LUX vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

LUX vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Luxembourg vs France, Playing 11s For Today's Match Cartama Oval 5 PM IST September 30, Friday.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between Luxembourg and France will take place at 4.30 PM IST

Time – September 30, 5PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

LUX vs FRA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Timothy Barker

Batsmen – Ibrahim Jabarkhel(C), Thomas Martin, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran

All-rounders – Noman Amjad, Zain Ahmad, William Cope

Bowlers – Mohit Dixit, Rohullah Mangal(VC), Amit Dhingra, Pankaj Malav

LUX vs FRA Probable Playing XI

Luxembourg: Timothy Barker, William Cope(wk), Shiv Karan Gill, Vikram Vijh©, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu, Marcus Cope, Mohit Dixit, Ansh Trivedi, Amit Dhingra

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson(wk), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Noman Amjad©, Lingeswaran Canessane, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Abdul Mahathir, Jubaid Ahamed, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rohullah Mangal