LUX vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

LUX vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Luxembourg vs Malta, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3 PM IST September 27, Tuesday.

Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LUX vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, LUX vs MAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LUX vs MAL Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Luxembourg vs Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between LUX and MAL will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – September 27, 3PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

LUX vs MAL Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: T Baker(C), G Maithani

Batters: S Stanislaus, E Mathew, T Whiteman(VC)

All-rounders: W Cope, B George, A Sathi

Bowlers: M Dixit, P Malav, S Roy.

LUX vs MAL Probable Playing XI

LUX: Timothy Barker (c & wk), Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu, Oscar Whiteman, Thomas Martin, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Amit Dhingra, and Marcus Cope.

MAL: Gaurav Maithani (wk), Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Bikram Arora (c), Bilal Khan, and Waseem Abbas.