LUX vs SWE Dream11 Team Predictions ECC T10

Luxembourg vs Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LUX vs SWE at Cartama Cricket Oval. The ECC T10 LUX vs SWE match will start at 8:30 AM IST – September 13.

Sweden, ranked 45th in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, have impressed one and all with their consistent performance in a host of European Cricket Series tournaments over the last two years. Luxembourg, on the other hand, are the lowest-ranked team (54) in Group A, which makes them an underdog.

Here is the ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LUX vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction, LUX vs SWE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LUX vs SWE Probable XIs ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Luxembourg vs Sweden, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECC T10.

TOSS: The ECC T10 toss between Luxembourg vs Sweden will take place at 8:30 PM IST – September 13.

Time: 8:30 PM

Venue: Cartama Cricket Oval

LUX vs SWE My Dream11 Team

Tony Whiteman, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Aanand Pandey (C), Azam Khalil, Mohit Dixit, Abhijit Venkatesh (VC), Khalid Zahid, Oktai Gholami, Amit Dhingra

LUX vs SWE Probable Playing XIs

Luxembourg

James Barker, Marcus Cope, Timothy Barker, Mohit Dixit, Tony Whiteman, Advyth Manepalli, Joost Mees, Vikram Vijh, Pankaj Malav, Amit Dhingra, William Cope

Sweden

Oliver Hald, Khalid Zahid, Delawar Khan, Hamid Mazhar Shah, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Aftab Ahmed, Qudratullah Mir Afzail, Abhijit Venkatesh , Hassan Mehmood, Wynand Boshoff, Imal Zuwak

LUX vs SWE Squads

Luxembourg

Amit Dhingra, Ankush Nanda, Marcus Cope, Pankaj Malav, Tony Whiteman, William Cope, Advyth Manepalli, Vikram Vijh, Timothy Barker, James Barker, Amit Halbhavi, Atif Kamal, Joost Mees, Mohit Dixit

Sweden

Hassan Mehmood, Humayun Kabir, Liam Karlsson, Wynand Boshoff, Baz Mohammad Ayub, Samiallah Khalil, Khalid Zahid, Rahel Khan, Rahul Gowthaman, Dipanjan Dey, Lemar Momand, Oktai Gholami, Abhijit Venkatesh, Imal Zuwak

