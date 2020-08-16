Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Livingston vs Rangers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Scottish League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match LVG vs RNG at Tony Macaroni Arena: In the upcoming Scottish League 2020 fixture on Sunday evening, Livingston FC will take on Rangers FC on matchday 4 at the Tony Macaroni Arena – August 16 in India. The Scottish League LVG vs RNG match will kick-off at 9 PM IST. In terms of league standings, Livingston are currently dwindling at the 10th spot with a solitary point. They have faced two defeats and are coming on the back of a stalemate. Meanwhile, Rangers are at the second spot with nine points courtesy three consecutive wins. Livingston will have a stern test ahead-considering Rangers' terrific start to the season. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for today's Scottish League 2020-21 LVG vs RNG upcoming contest. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Scottish League is also not available online for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between Livingston and Rangers will start at 9 PM IST – August 16 in India.

Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – R McCrorie

Defenders – J Tavernier (VC), B Berisic, L Balogun, C Goldson

Midfielders – S Robinson, A Forrest, C Sibbald, J Aribo

Forwards – A Morelos, R Kent (C)

LVG vs RNG Predicted Playing XIs

Livingston: Robbie McCrorie, Jon Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Aaron Sinclair, Jack McMillan, Scott Pittman, Craig Sibbald, Lyndon Dykes, Scott Robinson, Aymen Souda, Alan Forrest.

Rangers: Jon McLaughlin, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Steven Davis.

LVG vs RNG SQUADS

Livingston (LVG): Robby McCrorie, Gary Maley, Brian Schwake, Max Stryjek, Efe Ambrose, Alan Lithgow, Jon Guthrie, Cece Pepe, Jack Fitzwater, Ciaron Brown, Jack McMillan, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Carlo Pignatiello, Nicky Devlin, Marvin Bartley, Scott Pittman, Robbie Crawford, Scott Robinson, Steve Lawson, Keaghan Jacobs, Alan Forrest, Craig Sibbald, Aymen Souda, Jason Holt, Scott Tiffoney, Raffaele De Vita, Lyndon Dykes, Matej Poplatnik, Jack Hamilton, Salim Kouider-Aissa.

Rangers (RNG): Andy Firth, Jon McLaughlin, Allan McGregor, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Nikola Katic, James Tavernier, George Edmundson, Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Greg Docherty, Joe Aribo, Ross McCrorie, Ryan Jack, Jamie Murphy, Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, Glenn Middleton, Greg Stewart, Alfredo Morelos, Cedric Itten, Jordan Jones, Brandon Barker, Ryan Kent, Jermain Defoe, Kemar Roofe.

