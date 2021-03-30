Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match between Luxembourg vs Portugal will start at 1:30 AM IST – March 31 in India.

Venue: Red Star Stadium

LXB vs POR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Lopes

Defenders: Cancelo, Dias, Jans

Midfielders: Fernandez, Sinani, O Thill, V Thill

Attackers: Ronaldo, Felix, Jota

Predicted XI

Luxembourg probable playing 11

Moris; Martins, Mahmutovic, Chanot, Jans; Martins Pereira; Rodrigues, Barreiro, O. Thill, V. Thill; Sinani

Portugal probable playing 11

Lopes; Cedric, Duarte, Dias, Mendes; Fernandez, Moutinho, Silva; Jota, Ronaldo, Felix

SQUADS

Luxembourg (LXB):

Danel Sinani, Maurice Deville, Florian Bohnert, Edvin Muratović, Stefano Bensi, Gerson Rodrigues, Vincent Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Christopher Martins Pereira, Olivier Thill, Sebastien Thill, Aldin Skenderović, Timothé Rupil, Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Mica Pinto, Lars Gerson, Marvin Martins, Enes Mahmutović, Kevin Malget, Eldin Dzogovic, Anthony Moris, Ralph Schon, Lucas Fox.

Portugal (POR): Anthony Lopes, José Sá, Rui Silva, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Domingos Duarte, José Fonte, Nuno Mendes, Luís Neto, Cédric Soares, Bruno Fernandes, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves, Sérgio Oliveira, João Palhinha, Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva, Rafa, Diogo Jota, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, André Silva

