Dream11 Team Prediction

LYN vs BAY Champions League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Lyon vs Bayern Munich Semifinal 2 Match at Estadio da Luiz 12.30 AM IST August 20: Also Read - Welcome Dream11 on Board as Title Sponsor For IPL 2020: Brijesh Patel

In the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, we have the dream teams Lyon taking on Bayern Munich in the second semi-finals of the big League. The world will also see a mini-battle between Moussa Dembele and Robert Lewandowski. Both sides have big stars, but Bayern – who defeated Barcelona 8-2 – will start favourites. Also Read - Lyon vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UCL 2019-20 S/F

Form Guide:

LYN: W-W-W-W-W

BAY: W-W-W-W-W Also Read - Dream11 Agree to 1-Year Deal, Will be Title Sponsors Only For IPL 2020

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League semifinal match between Lyon vs Bayern Munich will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 20 in India.

Venue: Estadio da Luiz.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Lopes

Defenders: Davies, Boateng, Marcal, Kimmich

Midfielders: Guimaraes, Aouar, Gnabry

Forwards: Lewandowski, Muller, Memphis

Likely 11

Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Joachim Andersen, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart, Bruno Guimarães, Maxwel Cornet, Léo Dubois, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembélé

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic

SQUADS

Lyon (LYN): Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LYN Dream11 Team/ BAY Dream11 Team/ Lyon Dream11 Team/ Bayern Munich Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.