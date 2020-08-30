Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lyon Women vs Wolfsburg Women Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Women's Champions League 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match LYN-W vs WOL-W at Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian: In one of the most-awaited clashes of the season of UEFA Women's Champions League 2019-20, reigning title-holders Lyon Women will face off against Wolfsburg Women in what promises to be a cracking final on a super Sunday. The Women's Champions League LYN-W vs WOL-W match will begin at 11.30 PM IST – August 30. These two outfits are considered the two best women's teams in Europe, often facing each other for the Champions League. In fact, Sunday's meeting with be the fourth Champions League final between Wolfsburg and Lyon, with the former winning the first before losing the last two. Lyon have also knocked Wolfsburg out of the Champions League at some stage in the past four seasons. Wolfsburg made their first final in 2013, and they went on to defeat Lyon, 1-0. It was the first time a team beat Lyon in a regulation Women's Champions League final. Lyon won the 2016 and 2018 finals. The live TV broadcast of the Women's Champions League is not available for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Women's Champions League match between Lyon Women and Wolfsburg Women will kick-start at 11.30 PM IST – August 30 in India.

Venue: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Friederike Abt

Defenders – Doorsoun-Khajeh, Buchanan, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui

Midfielders – Alexandra Popp, Fridolina Rolfo, Le Sommer

Forwards – Jodie Taylor (C), Delphine Cascarino, Pernille Harder (VC)

LYN-W vs WOL-W Predicted Playing XIs

Lyon Women: Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard, Lucy Bronze, Kadeisha Buchanan, Sakina Karchaoui, Saki Kumagai, Amel Majri, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Delphine Cascarino, Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, Nikita Parris.

Wolfsburg Women: Friederike Abt, Dominique Janssen, Sara Doorsoun, Kathrin Hendrich, Joelle Wedemeyer, Alexandra Popp, Svenja Huth, Fridolina Rolfo, Ingrid Engen, Pernille Harder, Ewa Pajor.

LYN-W vs WOL-W SQUADS

Lyon Women (LYN-W): Sarah Bouhaddi, Lola Gallardo, Katriina Talaslahti, Wendie Renard, Lucy Bronze, Kadeisha Buchanan, Sakina Karchaoui, Selma Bacha, Alex Greenwood, Ellie Carpenter, Saki Kumagai, Amel Majri, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Shanice van de Sanden, Eugenie Le Sommer, Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, Janice Cayman, Delphine Cascarino, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Melvine Malard.

VfL Wolfsburg Women (WOL-W): Friederike Abt, Katarzyna Kiedrzynek, Julia Kassen, Dominique Janssen, Sara Doorsoun, Kathrin Hendrich, Joelle Wedemeyer, Felicitas Rauch, Lena Goessling, Lena Oberdorf, Svenja Huth, Fridolina Rolfo, Pia-Sophie Wolter, Ingrid Engen, Lara Dickenmann, Anna Blasse, Zsanett Jakabfi, Lisanne Grawe, Alexandra Popp, Pernille Harder, Ewa Pajor, Pauline Bremer.

