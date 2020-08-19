Lyon vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details Champions League 2019-20 Semifinal
In the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, we have the dream teams Lyon taking on Bayern Munich in the second semi-finals of the big League. The world will also see a mini-battle between Moussa Dembele and Robert Lewandowski. Both the sides have big stars, but Bayern – who defeated Barcelona 8-2 – will start favourites. Also Read - CPL 2020, Live Streaming, Schedule & All You Need to Know
LYN vs BAY Live Football Streaming Details
What: Champions League, Semifinal Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola Above Jurgen Klopp: Burnley's Jay Rodriguez
When: August 20, 2020 – in India Also Read - PSG vs Leipzig Live Streaming Details Champions League 2019-20 Semifinal: When And Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Leipzig Live Online, Latest Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads, Prediction
Venue: Estádio da Luz.
Timings: 12:30 AM IST
TV Broadcast: Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV
LYN vs BAY Predicted Playing XIs
Lyon: Lopes, Marcelo, Denayer, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Ekambi, Memphis
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski
SQUADS
Lyon (LYN): Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães
Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku