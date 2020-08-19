Lyon vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details Champions League 2019-20 Semifinal

In the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, we have the dream teams Lyon taking on Bayern Munich in the second semi-finals of the big League. The world will also see a mini-battle between Moussa Dembele and Robert Lewandowski. Both the sides have big stars, but Bayern – who defeated Barcelona 8-2 – will start favourites. Also Read - CPL 2020, Live Streaming, Schedule & All You Need to Know

LYN vs BAY Live Football Streaming Details

What: Champions League, Semifinal Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola Above Jurgen Klopp: Burnley's Jay Rodriguez

When: August 20, 2020 – in India Also Read - PSG vs Leipzig Live Streaming Details Champions League 2019-20 Semifinal: When And Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Leipzig Live Online, Latest Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads, Prediction

Venue: Estádio da Luz.

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

LYN vs BAY Predicted Playing XIs

Lyon: Lopes, Marcelo, Denayer, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Ekambi, Memphis

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

SQUADS

Lyon (LYN): Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku