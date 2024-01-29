M. K. Stalin Meets Novak Djokovic During Spain Tour | SEE VIRAL PHOTO

Home

Djokovic was recently featured in the Australian Open where he lost in the semi final against Jannik Sinner.

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin met Tennis star Novak Djokovic during his tour to Spain. Djokovic was recently featured in the Australian Open where he lost against Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the marquee event.

M. K. Stalin took his X and shared the photo with the Serbian star, the photo went viral on the social sphere, here is the picture:

Novak Djokovic recently revealed that he is having a conversation with Virat Kohli and called Indian star his “Text Buddy”.

Djokovic also said that he has started playing cricket and he have a task to perfect his cricket skills before India tour.

“Virat Kohli and I have been texting a bit for a few years. We never got a chance to meet in person, but it was really an honour and a privilege to hear him speak nicely about me.

“I obviously admire all of his career and achievements. I started to play cricket, but I’m not very good at it. But I have a task to perfect my cricket skills before I come to India, and don’t embarrass myself, when I’m there,” Djokovic said on Sony Sports Network.

Earlier, Kohli also revealed that he was going to text Djokovic but then he saw his message was already there on his Instagram.

“I got in touch with Novak very organically. When I saw his profile on Instagram, I pressed the message button, I thought I would just message him. Then I saw his message already on my DM. I had never opened it. It was the first time I had opened my own messages. And he’s messaged me himself.”

“So first I thought let me just check, maybe it’s a fake account. Then I checked again, it was legitimate. Then we got talking. We keep exchanging messages every now and then. I congratulated him for all his amazing achievements,” said Kohli in a video on bcci.tv.

He also revealed about getting a message from Djokovic after hitting his 50th ODI century in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai. “When I got 50th ODI century recently, Novak Djokovic put out a story, and sent me a nice message as well so there is mutual admiration and respect.”

“Really nice to connect with global athletes who are excelling at a high level. I have a lot of respect for him and his journey. His passion for fitness is something I dearly follow myself. So there was a lot to connect on.

“Hopefully If he comes to India sooner, I happen to be in a country where he is playing. I will definitely catch up with him and just chill out and maybe have a cup of coffee,” added Kohli.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.