M Meena Kumari (54 kg) along with four others Indian claimed silver medals at the 9th Nation’s Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia.

None of the Indian could pocket a gold medal on Sunday night with Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) being the other silver medal winners apart from Meena. Pavitra (60kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg), both who lost in the semi-finals claimed bronze medals each.

The seasoned Meena Kumari, who claimed a gold medal at the World Cup in Cologne last year and is also an Asian medallist, lost to Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino 1-4 in a hard-fought contest.

Meanwhile, Monika was defeated via a split verdict to Russia’s Iuliia Chumgalakova, while Ritu was beaten 0-4 by China’s Cai Yan. Kachari, the reigning national champion, lost 1-4 to Morocco’s Khadija Mardi.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Basumatary was disqualified in the third round of her clash against Croatian Sara Kos. Pavitra fought hard against Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli but lost 2-3.

Since the 54 kg category is not part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Meena Kumari now wants to move one weight category up to 57 kg. “I take every competition head-on and work hard to succeed. My goal is to do well at the 2020 Olympics, win a medal for the country. I’m competing in the 54 kg category right now, but I want to get up to 57 kg. I’m going to give myself the best shot to win a medal in Tokyo,” she was quoted as saying by Scroll.in.