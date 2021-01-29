MA vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MA vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.5 of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Maratha Arabians will take on Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Cuttack on Friday. The Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB match will start at 7:45 PM IST – January 29. Maratha Arabians Arabians played against the Northern Warriors in the inaugural match of the competition. They chased down a target of 128, thanks to Abdul Shakoor's fiery knock. Meanwhile, Delhi Bulls also pulled off a great win courtesy their batting unit. They conceded 128 runs against the Bangla Tigers, but managed to chase down quite comfortably, with an over and a ball to spare. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and MA vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, MA vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MA vs DB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Maratha Arabians and Delhi Bulls will take place at 7.15 PM IST – January 29.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MA vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Abdul Shakoor (VC)

Batters – Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara

All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Pravin Tambe

MA vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Maratha Arabians: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Laurie Evans, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Hafeez, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan.

MA vs DB Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil and Nyeem Young.

Maratha Arabians: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

