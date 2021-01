MA vs NW Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Abu Dhabi T10 league gets underway today with defending champions Maratha Arabians taking on Northern Warriors in the first match. Both the teams are in Group A alongside Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers. Eight teams are taking part in the tournament with 29 T10 matches scheduled between January 28 and February 6. The matches will feature some of the biggest superstars from the world of cricket.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 match toss between Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors will take place at 5.00 PM IST – January 28. Also Read - ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Predictions Odisha Women's T20 Match 13: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet January 28 Thursday

Time: 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Predictions Odisha Women's T20 Match 12: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green January 27 Wednesday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MA vs NW My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shoaib Malik (vice-captain), Laurie Evans, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pravin Tambe, Wahad Riaz, Wayne Parnell

MA vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Maratha Arabians: Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Javed Ahmadi, Sohag Gazi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe, Maroof Merchant

Northern Warriors: Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kjorn Ottley, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons.

MA vs NW Full Squads

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk/captain), Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sujeet Parbatani, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Maheesh Theekshana, Waseem Muhammad

Maratha Arabians: Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami, Ishan Malhotra, Amjad Gul Khan, Maroof Merchant, Syed Haider Shah, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Ravinderpal Singh

