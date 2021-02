MA vs TAD Dream11 Team

Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MA vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: Maratha Arabians started the Super League stage with a four-wicket defeat to Qalandars and will aim to bounce back when they take on Team Abu Dhabi who are looking to return to winning ways after losing to Northern Warriors.

MA vs TAD Super League Details

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Maratha Arabians and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7.15 PM IST – February 3.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MA vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Luke Wright (vice-captain), Ben Duckett, Abdul Shakoor, Joe Clarke, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Paul Stirling, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Yamin Ahmadzai

MA vs TAD Probable XIs

Maratha Arabians: Abdul Shakoor, Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq

MA vs TAD Full Squads

Maratha Arabians: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik, Muktar Ali, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain(captain), Javed Ahmadi, Kevin Koththigoda, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Amjad Gul Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh, Maroof Merchant

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright (captain), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Cox, Tom Helm, Chris Morris, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

