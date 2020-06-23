Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mabouya Constrictors vs Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MAC vs MRS T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast starting June 23 (Tuesday). In the second match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Mabouya Constrictors will take on Mon Repos Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Tuesday late night (Wednesday, June 24 in India). The St Lucia T10 Blast MAC vs MRS match will start at 12 AM IST. Mabouya Constrictors head into this game as the favorites, with the likes of Shoulette and Severin in their squad. Also Read - LET vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Levante vs Atletico Madrid Football Match at Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano 11 PM IST June 23

However, their opponents, the Stars, aren’t ones to be taken lightly. With a solid batting unit and a more than handy bowling attack, the Stars have a fighting chance at a win on Tuesday. With both sides looking evenly matched, we should witness another thrilling encounter in St Lucia. Also Read - LEI vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Match at King Power Stadium 10.30 PM IST June 23

TOSS – The toss between Mabouya Constrictors and Mon Repos Stars will take place at 11.30 PM (IST). Also Read - CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10PM IST June 23

Time: 12 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Emmanuel (C), O Changoo

Batsmen: S Charles, C Emmanuel, R Smith

All-rounders: H Charlery, M Shoulette (VC), G Mathurin

Bowlers: K Augustin, Z Edmond, C Ange

MAC vs MRS Probable Playing XIs

Mabouya Constrictors: D James, C Polius, R Smith, N Deterville, M Shoulette, M Stanislaus, D Smith, S Severin, Z Edmund, C Ange and L Modeste.

Mon Repos Stars: S Emmanuel, E Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Charles, H Charlery, M Wells, G Mathurin, C Emmanuel, K Augustin, J Lesmond and C Charlery.

MAC vs MRS Squads

Mabouya Constrictor (MAC): Denzel James, Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Randal Rithal, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund.

Mon Repos Stars (MRS): Sabinus Emmanuel, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Evanus Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Mervin Wells , Garey Mathurin, Kevin Augustin, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

