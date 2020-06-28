Dream11 Team Prediction

MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 28:

Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Also Read - CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 27

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions Toss Time: 9:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia

My Dream11 Team

Tonius Simon (captain), Murgaran Shoulette (vice-captain), Orey Changoo, Noelle Leo, Chard Polius, Rick Smith, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Kester Charlermagne

SQUADS