Dream11 Team Prediction

MAD vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Regional T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Madrid CC vs La Manga Match 4 at Woodbridge Oval 8:30 PM IST:

TOSS – The toss between Madrid CC vs La Manga will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Oval

My Dream11 Team

Marcus Harvey, Keiran Wood, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Tommy Knowles, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Connor Wood, Akash Panchal, Alfie Court, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari

Probable Playing XIs

Madrid Playing 11:

Marcus Harvey, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Raheel Shafiqueain, Sumon Hussain, Abdul Hakeem, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Saifullah Momand, Galileo Finlayson Ble

La Manga Playing 11:

Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook/ Tom Culshaw

SQUAD

Madrid Squad:

Marcus Harvey, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Raheel Shafiqueain, Sumon Hussain, Abdul Hakeem, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Saifullah Momand, Galileo Finlayson Ble, Ian Shackleton, Nasratullah Jabarkhil

La Manga Squad:

Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, Sohail Khan

