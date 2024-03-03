Home

Madan Lal Lauds BCCI’s Move On Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan; Says ‘No One Is Bigger Than The Game’

Both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan ignored BCCI’s directive of playing domestic cricket and instead prepared for upcoming Indian Premier League.

Shreyas Iyer took part in KKR's pre-season training instead of playig in Ranji Trophy.

New Delhi: After Kapil Dev and Kirti Azad, another India’s 1983 World Cup-winning member, Madan Lal, lauded BCCI for the action taken against Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan after the duo refused to play domestic cricket despite the Board’s directive. Both Iyer and Kishan were dropped from the BCCI Central Contracts earlier this week as they refused to play Ranji Trophy for their respective state sides despite being fit, instead opting to prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

